Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd will be signing copies of his new thriller, Carnival Blues, at a town book shop this Saturday (June 11th).

In Carnival Blues, the new book in the bestselling DI Nick Dixon Crime Series, the Somerset carnival season is the main focus.

Damien told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I hope I have managed to capture something of the unique carnival atmosphere, both for those lucky enough to be familiar with it and those who haven’t had that pleasure yet.”

The popular series of crime thrillers follows the exploits of Nick Dixon, now a detective chief inspector in the Avon & Somerset Police, based at the police centre at Express Park, Bridgwater.

The new book will be unveiled at an exclusive pre-launch event at GW Hurley in Burnham-On-Sea High Street between 10am and midday on Saturday 11th June.

He says: “Squibbing aficionados will spot that I have taken several liberties with current practice and procedure. Needless to say, I have done so in the hope of creating an entertaining mystery, but I am reliably informed that squibbing is now so tightly regulated that the events depicted in Carnival Blues would simply not be possible these days. Health and safety is paramount and rightly so.”

“In fact, so confident am I that I have accepted a kind invitation from the Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival Squibbing Officer to have a go at it myself. I can’t wait!”

Damien adds: “Detective Chief Inspector Nick Dixon arrives late for Bridgwater’s winter carnival. He’s come to see the squibbing, the traditional firework display that brings the town’s November festivities to a dramatic close. But when the squib of Avalon Carnival Club president Richard Webb is lit, it explodes, engulfing him in flames.

Dixon knows he’s just witnessed a killer making a very public statement. And he can’t help feeling it’s only the beginning.

“After his suspicions are confirmed at the Burnham-on-Sea carnival forty-eight hours later, the race is on to find the killer before the next event in a nearby town.”

“Can Dixon stop the killings before any more lives are lost? And can he do it with police Professional Standards investigators breathing down his neck?”

Carnival Blues will be officially released on Tuesday 14th June and will be available in ebook, paperback and audio formats.

Damien’s series featuring DI Nick Dixon has sold over three million copies worldwide and has been translated into several different languages.

Damien produces stories based on his own experience from twenty-five years in the legal profession, including a spell in the Crown Prosecution Service.

His debut novel, As the Crow Flies, was published in April 2013 becoming an international Kindle #1 bestseller. The sequels, Head in the Sand, followed by Kickback, Swansong, Dead Level and Death Sentence were all critically acclaimed, with Heads or Tails achieving Kindle #1 bestseller status in the UK and Australia.

Click here to order a copy of the new book via Amazon