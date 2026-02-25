7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Feb 25, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea author’s new books celebrate music legends Sedaka and Pitney
News

Burnham-On-Sea author’s new books celebrate music legends Sedaka and Pitney

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea author has released two new biographies celebrating the careers of music legends Neil Sedaka and Gene Pitney.

Michael Turner, 70, has followed Sedaka’s career for more than five decades and has now published Appreciating Neil Sedaka, which he says is the only biography to fully encompass the singer’s entire career.

Michael first met Sedaka in 1993, spending 90 minutes interviewing him in New York, during which the star described him as “an eloquent Englishman.” Two years later, Sedaka invited Michael to write the programme notes for his 1995 Classical Tour of Britain.

Michael later expanded those notes into a booklet that Sedaka loaned to his biographer Rich Podolsky for his 2013 publication Rock ’n’ Roll Survivor, where Michael’s work was referenced.

To mark Sedaka’s retirement, Michael has published Appreciating Neil Sedaka, which he says is the only biography to fully encompass the singer’s entire career.

The book includes rare international record covers and labels, a reference discography, letters from Sedaka to the author, and an appendix written by one of the star’s biggest fans. Many of the photographs were taken by Michael himself at concerts, fan conventions and family events.

Michael owns every Sedaka recording and has even supplied missing discs to the singer’s personal collection. Sedaka has described the new biography as “a useful source of reference.”

Michael has also released an expanded second edition of his Gene Pitney biography, Charting the Life of Gene Pitney, for which Sedaka wrote the foreword in 2019. Sedaka praised the work at the time, saying: “Michael did a wonderful job, and I am glad I contributed.”

Both biographies are available for £20 from michaelturnerpublications.co.uk and from The Picture Business in Abingdon Street, Burnham-On-Sea.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Chatty Café announces fundraising coffee morning
Next article
Burnham MP responds as Government orders external review into Somerset Council’s finances

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
7.2 ° C
8.4 °
7.2 °
94 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com