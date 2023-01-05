Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church has announced the return of their popular Sunday morning children’s club for those aged 4-11.

Before the pandemic, the Lighthouse Club was regularly attended by children who had been to their summer holiday clubs.

The club will run on the second and fourth Sundays of each month, starting on Sunday 8th January 2023.

A spokesman says: “Children are invited to join us at the start of the service at 10.30am with their parents and leave after about 15 minutes for 45 mins – one hour for games, fun, crafts and bible stories. All our leaders are thoroughly DBS checked.”



“Families with young children are always welcome in our services and a safe play area at the back of the church with a craft table is provided every week.”

“We are delighted that, after a break, we now have a team of experienced children’s leaders to plan and run these sessions,” adds Sarah Taylor, Burnham Baptist Church leader.

“This gives children the opportunity to learn about God’s love in a safe and fun environment while their parents relax and enjoy our informal Sunday morning services.”

For more information visit www.burnhambaptists.org