Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students have been enjoying learning about bread production during a visit to a local bakery formed over 100 years ago.

Pupils from The King Alfred School Academy visited Maisey’s Bakery in Market Street, Highbridge.

The visit has taken place during a Year 7 cooking skills club after-school trip, as pictured here.

The students were able to brush up on their cooking skills on the front line in the production unit of the bakers and learn moe about bread production.

The school’s young Jill Dando News reporters then did research and interviewed workers, students and teachers.

Grace writes: “Maiseys bakery is a lovely place full of food and drink. Welcome to the world of Maisey’s bakery. The manager of Maiseys told us: I get up at 3am and have to be ready at 6am. I enjoy working here. I have worked here since I was 16 and I used to go to King Alfred’s!”

Student Thalia adds: “I love baking and I joined cooking club because I’m not allowed to cook at home as I make too much mess!”

This story was part written by Grace, 12 and Kyla, 12, from the school’s Jill Dando News team