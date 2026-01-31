6.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jan 31, 2026
Burnham-On-Sea beach clean to be held this morning
News

Burnham-On-Sea beach clean to be held this morning

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A community beach clean is set to take place in Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday January 31st), with local residents invited to lend a hand.

The Friends of Burnham Beach will be holding the litter pick from 10am, meeting outside the sailing club at the southern end of the Esplanade.

Organisers say no prior experience is needed and all litter picking equipment will be provided, although volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves.

“Underfoot conditions may be muddy and a bit slippery, so please dress appropriately,” says the group’s Mark Hollidge. 

Children aged five and above are welcome to take part but must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times. The group says: “We’d love to see as many people as possible helping out.”

Those wishing to join the clean-up are asked to confirm attendance by emailing mark.hollidge@hotmail.co.uk

 

