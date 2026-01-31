Burnham-On-Sea Comedy Club event promises night of laughs

A night of stand‑up comedy is heading to Burnham-On-Sea next month when the Burnham-On-Sea Comedy Club returns to The Princess Theatre on Saturday 21st February.

The event will be headlined by Paul McCaffrey, one of the UK’s most respected comedians. He is well known from TV shows including Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, Impractical Jokers UK, Russell Howard’s Good News and Stand Up Central.

He has built a reputation for his rapid-fire delivery, sharp writing and consistently high laugh rate, making him a firm favourite on the national comedy circuit.

Opening the show will be Luke Honnoraty, a popular act who has toured widely as support for Romesh Ranganathan, Katherine Ryan, Joel Dommett and Russell Kane. Known for his relatable stories, quick observations and easy charm, he is set to kick off the evening in style.

The night will be hosted by experienced compère Rich Wilson, a much-loved comedian and festival regular who has appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe to strong reviews. Wilson is known for his warm stage presence, quick wit and ability to bring the best out of every line‑up he hosts.

Organisers say the combination of a world‑class headliner, a standout opener and one of the UK’s top MCs makes this one of the strongest Burnham-On-Sea Comedy Club line‑ups to date.

Tickets are priced at £21.50 for ages 18 and over and are on sale now via The Princess Theatre’s website here. Line‑ups are subject to change.