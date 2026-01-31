Somerset Council hit by Government delays on key funding announcement

Somerset Council has been forced to revise its budget-setting timetable after the Government confirmed that the Final Local Government Settlement will not be published until 9th February 2026 — a week later than expected.

The delay leaves the authority with significantly less time to analyse the settlement, complete internal approvals and prepare the statutory papers required to set a lawful budget for 2026/27.

The announcement on 9th February is also expected to confirm whether Somerset Council will be permitted to set Council Tax above the usual referendum limit, subject to a vote of all councillors at Full Council. It will also determine whether the Government will provide financial support to help address the Council’s large Dedicated Schools Grant deficit.

Last year, similar decisions on Exceptional Financial Support — issued through a Capitalisation Directive allowing councils to use borrowing or asset sales to cover day‑to‑day spending — were not released until 20th February. A comparable delay is anticipated again this year.

Cllr Bill Revans, Leader of Somerset Council, said the situation was “deeply frustrating,” adding that the authority had no choice but to move its meetings.

“We are having to move our meetings only because the information we need to set a lawful and responsible budget is being provided later than expected,” he said. “This is not a situation of the Council’s making, and it is vital that we have the time required to understand the implications fully and make well‑informed decisions on behalf of Somerset residents.”

To accommodate the delay, Somerset Council has adjusted its February and March meeting schedule. An Executive meeting on 11th February will focus on rent setting for the Housing Revenue Account. An Extraordinary Executive on 25th February will consider savings, growth, fees and charges, and HRA budget recommendations. Full Council will now meet on 4th March to set the 2026/27 budget, with reserve dates on 5th and 6th March if required.