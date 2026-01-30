Demolition to go ahead of old terrace homes in Highbridge for new nursery and 14 flats

Plans to build a new children’s nursery and 14 apartments in Highbridge have taken a step forward with a formal demolition to Somerset Council being granted to proceed.

Bridgwater YMCA has applied for permission to demolish six derelict terraced houses on land to the north of Clyce Road, adjacent to the old Highbridge Cattle Market site.

The buildings, which have stood empty for years and were damaged in an arson attack in 2020, have become a hotspot for fly tipping and anti-social behaviour.

The YMCA says in its application that the demolition would clear the way for a proposed three-storey development featuring a modern nursery and residential accommodation, along with landscaping and car parking.

The scheme builds on a pre-application submission last year, which Somerset Council responded to in June 2025 by stating that “the principle of the provision of a nursery and residential accommodation is considered acceptable.”

Council planners also noted that the proposed design “would have no adverse impact on the character of the area” and “should have no impact on residential amenity.”

The council has confirmed that prior approval for the demolition of the existing terrace of buildings is not required.

The site sits next to the A38 and close to the existing YMCA Highbridge facility, which was previously the former Highbridge Hotel site.

The development could bring new life to a neglected part of the town and provide much-needed childcare and housing options for local families.

Formal plans for the new facilities are expected to submitted by the YMCA soon.