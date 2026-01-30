6.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 30, 2026
Burnham pub event raises hundreds for town charity In Charley's Memory
News

Burnham pub event raises hundreds for town charity In Charley’s Memory

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A fundraising evening at a Burnham-On-Sea pub has raised hundreds of pounds for local mental health charity In Charley’s Memory.

The event, held at The Lighthouse Pub, was attended by Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, who is supporting the organisation as his chosen charity of the year.

He said he was pleased to help boost the organisation’s running costs as it continues to provide vital mental health support across the Burnham area.

The evening raised around £270 for the charity and the charity’s Dawn Carey said the team was “really grateful” for the donation, adding: “We thank the Mayor and the pub for their support.”

She also confirmed that the charity is on track to open its new premises in Burnham High Street — the former GW Hurleys newsagent — in February or March, following a full refurbishment.

An open day is being planned to mark the completion of the project.

