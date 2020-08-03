Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeguards are using ‘sand signage’ to highlight risks on the town’s beach this summer.

Drawn messages in the sand are being used to highlight beach risks – after they were first trialled by the RNLI last summer in Cornwall to draw attention to tidal cut off points and rip currents.

At the start of this year, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisors in Burnham practised the sand signage during training and inductions. They are using it this summer to catch people’s attention and highlight local beach risks.

Luke Penman, RNLI lifeguard supervisor at Burnham-On-Sea, said: “We’ve been using sand signage in Burnham this season to get across key safety messages.”

“The sea tends to only be safely accessible here for approximately two hours either side of high tide, due to the estuary and mud exposure, so by using the red flags at these dangerous stages of the tide we can prevent people getting stuck and needing rescuing.”

“Combining this with the sand signage helps get the message across clearly to beach goers and keep everyone safe this summer.”