A Burnham-On-Sea bike shop owner has spoken out about a need to curb bike crime in the town after a thief made off with a mountain bike from his store over the weekend.

Mark Mason, pictured, who runs The Bicycle Shack in Vicarage Street, next to Burnham-On-Sea post office, says the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon (March 27th).

CCTV footage captured images of a young man entering the premises and then making off with a Barracuda Rock bike at 3.04pm.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, shop owner Mark says: “Most people in Burnham are honest and I’ve built my business on the support of the local community. Just a few seem to ruin it for us all in a very trying time.”

“I’m more annoyed that now I have to take more measures to lock all the bikes up at the front of the shop.”

“I can honestly say my business has gone from strength to strength and it’s all thanks to this local community and beyond.”

He adds: “I took my eye off the ball for a little while on Saturday as we were sorting out new stock for the shop and just never noticed the lad or young man taking the bike at 3.04pm who was in the shop for two minutes and then rode off up towards the sea front.”

Mark says he is concerned that local people who need their bikes to get to work have lost them in recent months.

“We really need to curb this crime — honest, working people in this town are losing their bikes all the time,” he adds.

Anyone with information that could help Burnham-On-Sea Police with their enquiries should call 101.