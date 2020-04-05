A Burnham-On-Sea blood donor has been praised for notching up his 75th donation.

Nick Wynn, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I feel proud to have donated 75 times and intend to carry on giving as long as I can.”

“I started back in 1990 when my father needed a life-saving operation at the BRI hospital in Bristol.”

“It demonstrated the need for people to give blood.”

“I feel proud to have reached 75 donations and hope to reach 100 in the future.”

Regular blood donor sessions are held at Berrow Village Hall and will resume when the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted. More details are available from the official Give Blood site.