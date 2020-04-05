A youngster from Brent Knoll has performed a song online to honour the work of local NHS workers during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Scarlett Newitt, 5, from Brent Knoll School sang her favourite song ‘Tomorrow’ from Annie, it being a song of hope.

Singing teacher Siobhan Johnson says: “She only started singing lessons last September and in addition to her weekly online school work, she desperately wanted to continue with her weekly singing lessons from home via video call due to the ongoing closure of the schools.”

“Her mum added that nothing would stop Scarlett from singing, including a lockdown!”

“She chose to sing her favourite song ‘Tomorrow’ from Annie, especially for her mum Paige, who is a carer, as well as all other carers and NHS staff to say a big thank you.”

“She also wanted to wear her dressing-up nurses uniform to be ‘just like her mummy’.”