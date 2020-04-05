Burnham-On-Sea’s prospective Labour Party parliamentary candidate Kama McKenzie has welcomed the election of Sir Keir Starmer as new party leader.

Sir Keir has vowed to lead Labour “into a new era with confidence and hope” after decisively winning the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Kama said: “Listening to Keir’s acceptance speech I was incredibly pleased to hear him state the need to work constructively with the Government in the best interests of the public; this is the right thing to do, alongside shining a light on critical issues or mistakes being made.”

“I believe the Labour Party, like the rest of the country, is unified, focused on the priority at present time to save lives.”

“Keir is an experienced, confident, stable leader which is exactly what is needed to navigate the next few years in opposition; demonstrating competency and building trust with the public to win the next election.”

Sir Kier, 57, defeated Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey in a ballot of party members and other supporters. After his victory, Sir Keir spoke to PM Boris Johnson and agreed to meet this week to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

Pictured: Kama McKenzie at the Wells General Election count last December