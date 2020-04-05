Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews were called to tackle a fire that was believed to have been started by a tumble dryer on Sunday morning (April 5th).

Crews were called to Brent Road, Burnham-On-Sea just before 11.30am, as pictured here.

A fire service spokesman said: “Fire control received a call reporting smoke issuing from a domestic property. Two crews from Burnham-On-Sea and one from Bridgwater were mobilised.”

“On arrival crews confirmed that smoke was issuing from a downstairs window and that all persons were accounted for.”

“Crews were briefed and made entry with breathing apparatus and a hose reel. The fire was extinguished and crews ventilated the property using a PPV fan.”

“The door to the utility room was closed and prevented smoke and flames spreading to the rest of the house.”