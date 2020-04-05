Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews were called to tackle a fire that was believed to have been started by a tumble dryer on Sunday morning (April 5th).
Crews were called to Brent Road, Burnham-On-Sea just before 11.30am, as pictured here.
A fire service spokesman said: “Fire control received a call reporting smoke issuing from a domestic property. Two crews from Burnham-On-Sea and one from Bridgwater were mobilised.”
“On arrival crews confirmed that smoke was issuing from a downstairs window and that all persons were accounted for.”
“Crews were briefed and made entry with breathing apparatus and a hose reel. The fire was extinguished and crews ventilated the property using a PPV fan.”
“The door to the utility room was closed and prevented smoke and flames spreading to the rest of the house.”
“Crews made up the equipment and returned to home station to continue what has been a very busy weekend.”
Pictured: The scenes after Sunday morning’s blaze (Burnham Fire Station)