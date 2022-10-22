fire night time

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were called to Brean on Saturday evening (October 22nd) to tackle a fire.

A chalet was reported to be alight in the village at 8.42pm, with the owners requiring the help of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue.

A spokesman said: “Fire Control received a call to reports of a chalet on fire – they immediately mobilised two fire engines which came from Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Once on scene, crews confirmed a fire within the kitchen and got to work with one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”

“Crews successfully extinguished the fire, which caused a total of 30% damage to an electrical cupboard.”

 
