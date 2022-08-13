Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackled a combine harvester blaze in a field of crops on Saturday afternoon (August 13th) amid the ongoing high temperatures.

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea attended alongside Honiton, Bridgwater, Glastonbury, Street, Yeovil, Castle Cary, Cheddar, Frome, Martock, Shepton Mallet and Wells.

They were called at 1.37pm to a field in the village of Binegar near Wells amid concern that the blaze would quickly spread in the dry condutions.

“We dealt with a large fire involving a Combine Harvester in a field of crops in Binegar near Wells. Eight fire engines and other specialist vehicles were in attendance,” said a spokesman.

“Crews used foam jets, hose reel jets, and farm machinery to try and damp down and extinguish the fire.”

“By 5.50pm the incident had scaled down and one pump returned later in the evening as a safety precaution.”