Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were among over a dozen crews called to tackle a big barn blaze on Saturday (August 27th) as it spread to a nearby domestic premises.

Crews from stations across the region were called at 12.46pm to Bampton, near Tiverton, where the barn was completely destroyed by an ‘accidental’ fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had spread from the barn to the main building.

The blaze was attended by South Molton, Chagford, Danes Castle, Bampton, Crediton, Cullompton, Honiton, Tiverton, Witheridge, Middlemoor, Taunton, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Wellington, Wiveliscombe, and Martock.

The barn was reported as 100 percent destroyed, while the adjacent house was reported at 50 per cent destroyed by the blaze. The cause was believed to be accidental.

Drone footage of the blaze by Julian Chamberlain was uploaded to his YouTube channel and showed the barn alight.