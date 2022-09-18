Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to tackle a property blaze in the village of Mark on Sunday morning (September 18th).

Five appliances from Burnham, Bridgwater, Street and Cheddar attended the incident after reports of smoke at a home in the village’s Church Street.

A fire spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The property was severely damaged by fire — both occupants were out on our arrival.”

“They were taken to hospital for precautionary checks for the effects of smoke inhalation.”

The spokesperson added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pictured: Fire crews at the incident on Sunday morning (Photos Alan Beech)