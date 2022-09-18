Bellringers at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea will follow tradition this morning and sound the bells with a sombre tone to mark the funeral of The Queen.

Bell ringers across the country have been asked by the Royal household to toll, for one hour before the funeral starts at 11am, their bells half muffled using leather pads.

The sombre tone of the bells is a historic tradition that serves as a call to the nation on the change of sovereign.

Flags continue to fly at half-mast across the Burnham-On-Sea area today with protocol requesting that flags stay at half-mast until 8am on Tuesday 20th September when they then should return to full mast.

The area is likely to fall quiet today with many people watching TV coverage of the historic funeral from home. Burnham’s Ritz Social Club will be showing The Queen’s funeral on its big screen for the public to watch as a group for those not watching to watch alone.

Last night, on the eve of the funeral, scores of residents joined a special commemoration vigil service at St Andrew’s Church. And the ‘National Moment of Reflection’ was marked by many at 8pm with a one-minute silence.