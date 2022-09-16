Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club will be showing The Queen’s funeral on its big screen for local residents on Monday.

The club in Victoria Street will be opening its doors to local residents for the historic service.

Manager Paul Hale told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We will be providing an opportunity for local people to watch the funeral together as a group on Monday, for those who don’t want to watch it alone or in their homes.”

“We will be open from 10am on Monday and will be providing complimentary tea and coffee during the morning.”

“The bar will be open too and everyone will be very welcome – not just members.”

“We want to help the community mark this very special day.”