Brent Knoll’s Scarecrow Festival, which was due to take place this weekend, has been postponed as a mark of respect following The Queen’s death.

The popular festival sees scores of scarecrows set up in front gardens and along roads in the village. It will be held next month instead.

A spokesman for Girlguiding Brent Knoll, which oversees the annual event, says: “Following the very sad announcement of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II we have made the decision to postpone the scarecrow weekend out of respect for national mourning.”

“Brent Knoll’s Scarecrow Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd October 2022 after the national and royal mourning period.”

“After the funeral we invite the community to come to the event in October to celebrate our Royal family and the reign of an amazing lady.”