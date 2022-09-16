Radstock Co-operative Society has this week named Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill as one of its charities of the year.

Every year, members who attend the Society’s AGM are invited to vote on which charity they would like to support during the year ahead – and this year they will be supporting Secret World Wildlife Rescue and Swan Transport.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea is one of the South West’s leading wildlife rescue charities, working to prevent wildlife suffering needlessly and encouraging an understanding of wildlife and the countryside.

Swan Transport are located in Radstock and cover the whole of the Bath and North East Somerset area. They offer a transport service for the elderly and disabled on low incomes. They operate with a team of 30 volunteers who are co-ordinated by 2 part-time staff members. Journeys include both medical & social appointments.

To mark the start of the Society’s year of support, an initial £1,100 cheque was presented to representatives of both Secret World Wildlife Rescue and Swan Transport by the Society’s CEO, Don Morris, President, Graham Jeffery & Vice President, Jeremy Ficker at the charity’s headquarters.

“The donations are the start of these partnerships and we look forward to working collaboratively with the charities to promote their activities through for example, fundraising days, knowledge sharing, volunteering, & reaching out to local communities that are served by our stores. Each of our 21 stores will have a collection pot for both charities for customers wishing to donate,” says Don Morris, CEO of Radstock Co-operative Society.

David Plant, Fundraising Manager, Secret World Wildlife Rescue, says: “We are so grateful and honoured to have been selected as one of The Radstock Cooperative Society’s charities of the year. The Cooperative’s values are something we admire, and we are excited to be working together with their colleagues and members to help wildlife.”

“A big thank you from all of us at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, and for the animals that cannot thank you themselves.”