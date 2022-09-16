Berrow Primary School pupils have created a unique lasting floral tribute to The Queen.

Two representatives from each class took part in the special project in the school’s Forest School area.

“A crown template was sprayed onto the grass by all the pupils and the children then helped to bury several daffodil bulbs, kindly donated by Tesco of Burnham-On-Sea, and then filled in the area,” explains a spokesperson.

“The idea was to create a lasting memory of the late sovereign that each year blooms and flourishes in remembrance.”

“The children and staff wanted to honour the late Queen and so came up with the idea of a long-lasting momento.”

“We are very proud of our school, along with our outside areas, where there is also an allotment, forest school and pond aswell as an outdoor worship area.”

“They provide enrichment to the curriculum taught across all year groups. We will look forward to watching the flowers grow in spring and for years to come also.”

The school has also held individual class reflections upon the news of the loss of The Queen where the children were asked to consider what the queen meant to them. Their statements were gathered together a slideshow for a school assembly.

