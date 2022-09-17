Burnham & Highbridge Town Band will be holding a free outdoor performance on the town’s seafront this afternoon (Sunday, September 18th).

Weather permitting, the band will be performing a programme of well-known tunes on the South Esplanade next to the Bay View cafe.

“Burnham & Highbridge Band will be playing next to the café from 2-4 pm. Black ties will be worn, and the National Anthem will be played before we start,” says a spokeswoman.

The performance – which will run from 2pm to 4pm – will be held subject to good weather conditions.

 

 
