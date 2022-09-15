Flags are continuing to fly at half-mast across the Burnham-On-Sea area as the national period of mourning for The Queen continues.

The ten day period of mourning runs up until Monday’s funeral in London for Her Majesty.

Protocol requests that flags should stay at half-mast until 8am on Tuesday 20th September when then should return to full mast.

Our photos show the union flags in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Edithmead, Mark, East Brent, Brean and Berrow.

Meanwhile, a ‘National Moment of Reflection’ is being held at 8pm on Sunday, 18th September when across the UK people who want to pay their respects to The Queen can mark the occasion by observing a one-minute silence.

On Sunday there will also be a commemoration service for The Queen at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea at 6pm when all will be welcome.

Books of condolence continiue to be open in the Burnham-On-Sea area until they close at 5pm on Tuesday 20th September. Buckingham Palace also has an official Book of Condolence for people to leave tributes online.