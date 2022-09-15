Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers have this week released a roe deer back into the wild after giving it treatment following an accident.

The animal was injured after getting stuck in some fencing near Street and was brought to Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill.

A Secret World spokesperson says: “A Roe deer came in to us after getting caught in some stock fencing in Street. This left it with a large skin tear to its right front leg.”

“After a visit to Quantock Veterinary Hospital, some dissolvable stitches were put in place and the deer was placed on painkillers and long-acting antibiotics.”

She adds: “We are pleased to say the deer has been successfully released the next day.”

“It is really important to release deer as quickly as possible because they suffer from post capture myopathy – a disease which can lead to the sudden death of an animal due to a build up in stress levels.”