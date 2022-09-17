Several special church services are set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this evening (Sunday, September 18th) on the eve of The Queen’s funeral.

A commemoration service will be held at St Andrew’s Church at 6pm which will be attended by Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor. It will be open to all.

“The Vigil Service will contain special prayers, readings and music to represent the differing parts of the realm,” says Rev Graham Witts. “We invite everyone in Burnham to share in this event and to mark the end of the Elizabethan era.”

A separate vigil service will also be held at 5pm this evening at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street when all will be welcome.

A ‘National Moment of Reflection’ is also being held at 8pm this evening when across the UK people who want to pay their respects to The Queen can mark the occasion by observing a one-minute silence on their doorstep or in their homes.

Books of condolence continue to be open across the Burnham-On-Sea area until they formally close at 5pm on Tuesday 20th September.