Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has raised £1,700 for local charities by holding a fundraising folk music night.

Held at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club, the event saw over 100 people enjoy a night of entertainment from Irish folk singer and songwriter John Lynch, who had travelled from Dublin with Larry Hogan, plus local group the Fiddlie Diddlies.

“The evening was a great success, raising over £1,700 for Rotary charities,” said a spokesman.

The evening had four main sponsors: Dulhorn Farm Holiday Park. Ashley Edwards Funeral Directors. Space storage and James Lynch Electrical Services.

Several local companies supported the raffle including Burnham and Berrow Golf Club, Tesco, Sanders Garden Centre, Westcroft Farm and Sassy.

Pictured: Larry Hogan and John Lynch;, Rotary President David Stickles, Rotarian James (Jimmy) Lynch and John Lynch; Support act, The Fiddlie Diddlies; Larry Hogan playing the Bodhrán; Jimmy Lynch singing with his brother John.



