Burnham-On-Sea firefighters tackled a blaze at a derelict property in Highbridge on Tuesday afternoon (August 16th).

Crews were called to a disused cottage on land at the rear of the Lakeside development where smoke was seen billowing out by nearby residents.

“Two appliances from Burnham-On-Sea and one from Bridgwater attended,” confirmed a fire spokesman.

“Crews used two main jets and ladders to extinguish the fire.”

The cause is under investigation, but it was deemed to be “potentially deliberate.” Anyone with information should call Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.

It’s the second fire at the same site during the last month, said a resident. The property is next to land set to be turned into new homes.