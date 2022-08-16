A couple have become engaged at their “special place” on Burnham-On-Sea seafront.

Ben Groves got down on one knee to propose to Jennifer Louise, and they took these photos to record the moment.

“Ben chose to propose to me on Burnham seafront — it was where we had our first date, playing in the arcades,” says Jennifer.

“We’re so lucky to live so close to such a beautiful place, with so much to see and do.”

“Burnham is a place that we regularly venture to together.”

“We also often take the kids to use the Ritz Cinema – we love that ice cream is served there in the screens before the films are shown.”

“We are also camping with the family in Burnham this month for our summer holidays.”

The couple both live in Taunton and have been together for four years.