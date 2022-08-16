Burnham-On-Sea Library has launched its annual summer reading challenge.

Somerset libraries are calling for children to sign up to read six books this summer as part of Gadgeteers, the name of the 2022 challenge.

Nearly 7,000 children have already signed up to the Summer Reading Challenge, which runs across all Somerset libraries, asks 4–11-year-olds to borrow and read any six library books over the summer.

The theme for the 2022 Summer Reading Challenge is Gadgeteers, where the challenge will help spark children’s curiosity about the world around them.

With resources and activities from the Science Museum Group, the Challenge focuses on inspiring children to see the science and innovation behind everyday objects, showing that reading and science are for everyone.

Along with encouraging children to read six books during the summer holidays, the challenge encourages children to engage in a host of fun events and activities online or at their local library. When children complete the challenge, they will receive a medal and certificate for reading all six books.

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts, Lead Executive Member responsible for libraries, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a fun free way for children and young adults to improve their reading. I am sure that this year’s theme will spark their curiosity.”

“I would encourage all parents to get their children involved if they can, by visiting their local library.”

Taking part in Gadgeteers is free, all children need to do is sign up at their nearest library or online via https://bit.ly/SRCGadgeteers

Gadgeteers is live now in all Somerset Libraries and runs until the 10th September.