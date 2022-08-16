Seafront visitors in Burnham-On-Sea have raised funds for a life-saving charity.

Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club set up a fundraising stand on the South Esplanade at the weekend where they collected donations for the Freewheelers Emergency Volunteer Service.

Burnham Lions Club’s Doug Plume said: “Our thanks go to everyone who supported the collection — we managed to collect £125.”

“Not only did one bike attend but we were also visited by three others who were between jobs.”

“They were telling us how some of the bikes that they use are named and dedicated to people who have given large donations toward Freewheelers Emergency Volunteer Service.”

“The bike that attended being was dedicated to a lady whose family raised an appeal to buy it after a member of their family was served by them and enabled them to follow her wishes of being at home with her family until she died.”

“They brought her medication from the hospital as it had to be prepared by the pharmacy daily to her every day so she could be with her family.”