A celebration of 50 years of Ziggy Stardust will be held at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre.

This September, Absolute Bowie returns to The Princess with their Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary tour.

Now in their 12th year of touring, the UK’s ‘Best Tribute Band’ and ‘Best Bowie’ act bring an electrifying performance from their Starman.

Performed by a world-class five-piece band, this unique concert features two long sets and more costume changes than any other show.

A spokeswoman adds: “It is a true extravaganza of the wonder that is Bowie’s work. Over the years the band have listened to fans and evolved the show’s setlist to give an all-killer performance and no Bowie fan is left out.”

”Featuring the incredible vocals of John O’Neill as David Bowie the band perform with incredible musicianship and attention to detail.”

Joe from Absolute Bowie adds: “Prepare to be taken from A to Z (Absolute Beginners to Ziggy!) with Stations to Station in between. Don your glittery dancing boots, paint a flash on your face and buy your tickets now because the planet Earth is blue and there’s nothing else left to do…”

Absolute Bowie: Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary tour will be at The Princess on Saturday 10th September at 7:30pm with tickets priced £21.

To book seats, see: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/absolute-bowie/