Funds raised from the recent Pawlett Plod running event have been presented to two local good causes.

The 10km race was organised by Highbridge Flooring and Burnham Harriers and raised money to support Rusty Road to Recovery, which helps support people who are struggling with mental health issues.

There was also a fun run held to raise funds for Pawlett pre-school who passionately care for the village’s toddlers.

The event was hailed a great success, raising over £440 for Rusty Road to Recovery, which Highbridge Flooring topped up to £1,000. The Pawlett pre-school fun run raised over £640.

Cheques were presented over the weekend, as pictured here.

Pictured: Mark Benton (Harriers), Vince Davis (Rusty Road to Recovery) and Andrew Dennet (Credit Mike Lang)