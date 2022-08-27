Hundreds of people headed to East Brent on Friday (August 26th) when one of the UK’s longest-running Harvest Homes made a successful return after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The East Brent Harvest Home first took place in 1857 and apart from the Great War, World War 2 and several breaks including the pandemic, very little has prevented it taking place.

As pictured here, the event included the ‘Parade of the Puddings’ with the 80lb Harvest Cheese and 6ft Harvest Bread plus the parading of the traditional Christmas Puddings – yes, in August! – and a traditional harvest meal and entertainment in the marquee.

One of the organisers, Secretary Tash Oliver, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The day was fantastic. It was great to have everyone back.”

She added: “A big thank you goes to guest speaker Martin Thatcher for his speeches and cider donations, plus Billy Driscoll for the evening entertainment, Pynes of Somerset for cooking an amazing hog roast and to everyone else that made the day the success it was – and of course to the public for being apart of the day we can’t do it without them!”

“Also, a big well done to all the committee members, servers, bar staff and helpers for making a perfect day.”

The charity auction included a cricket sweater that had been worn by Manager Ben Stokes.

Pictured: The Harvest Home underway in East Brent (contributed photos)