Over 18 floral, vegetable and craft entries went on display at Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual summer show on Saturday (August 13th).

The event, held at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, was held for the first time since 2019 due to a pause during the pandemic.

Saturday’s show drew a steady flow of visitors through the day to see colourful flowers and other entries, including photos and crafts.

Show secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been a difficult growing year in the dry weather, and we were down on entries from 2019. The dry weather definitely affected some classes.”

“That said, the quality was again excellent and we had some superb entries.

The winners were presented with their awards by Ken Hindle from the community centre.

2022 Burnham-On-Sea Summer Show Results

Garden News Shield Vegetables Joy Hutchins

Society’s Floral Art Cup Joy Hutchins

Flower fair novice Jen Thomas

Most Points Cup Bert Sone

Egerton Cup Henry Hiett

Children’s Cup Heidi May

Scrimshire Cup Henry Hiett

Temlett Sheild Heidi May Burnham-On-Sea.com

Johns Bakery Cup Sue Boyd

Westdown Cup Sue Boyd

Ken James Cup Rosemary Lane

Les Sorrell Shield Paul Ware

Draycott Trophy Paul Ware

Society Pot Plant Lakin Earl

Berrow Cup Rosemary Lane

Burnham-On-Sea.com

Richard Berry Cup Bert Sone

Garth Jotcham Cup Marilyn Turner

Garden News Flower Shield David Bryant

Rose Bowl David Bryant

Herbert Smith Cup David Bryant

Olive Parr Memorial Trophy David Bryant

Huish Episcopi Challenge Cup Bert Sone

James Keetch Challenge Cup David Bryant

Chairman’s Cup David Bryant

Whetstone Cup Sally Flack

Most Points Fruit Cup Carol Bates

Fruit Cup Carol Bates

Pitman Cup David Bryant

Garden News Shield Bert Sone

Brent House Cup Peter Besley

Barclay Cup Bert Sone

Paul Farthing Cup Bert Sone

Michael Pook Memorial Allotments Cup Peter Besley

Sid Lane Memorial Trophy Marilyn Turner & David Bryant

Banksian Medal Peter Besley

NVS Medal Bert Sone



