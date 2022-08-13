Over 18 floral, vegetable and craft entries went on display at Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual summer show on Saturday (August 13th).
The event, held at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, was held for the first time since 2019 due to a pause during the pandemic.
Saturday’s show drew a steady flow of visitors through the day to see colourful flowers and other entries, including photos and crafts.
Show secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been a difficult growing year in the dry weather, and we were down on entries from 2019. The dry weather definitely affected some classes.”
“That said, the quality was again excellent and we had some superb entries.
The winners were presented with their awards by Ken Hindle from the community centre.
2022 Burnham-On-Sea Summer Show Results
Garden News Shield Vegetables Joy Hutchins
Society’s Floral Art Cup Joy Hutchins
Flower fair novice Jen Thomas
Most Points Cup Bert Sone
Egerton Cup Henry Hiett
Children’s Cup Heidi May
Scrimshire Cup Henry Hiett
Temlett Sheild Heidi May
Johns Bakery Cup Sue Boyd
Westdown Cup Sue Boyd
Ken James Cup Rosemary Lane
Les Sorrell Shield Paul Ware
Draycott Trophy Paul Ware
Society Pot Plant Lakin Earl
Berrow Cup Rosemary Lane
Richard Berry Cup Bert Sone
Garth Jotcham Cup Marilyn Turner
Garden News Flower Shield David Bryant
Rose Bowl David Bryant
Herbert Smith Cup David Bryant
Olive Parr Memorial Trophy David Bryant
Huish Episcopi Challenge Cup Bert Sone
James Keetch Challenge Cup David Bryant
Chairman’s Cup David Bryant
Whetstone Cup Sally Flack
Most Points Fruit Cup Carol Bates
Fruit Cup Carol Bates
Pitman Cup David Bryant
Garden News Shield Bert Sone
Brent House Cup Peter Besley
Barclay Cup Bert Sone
Paul Farthing Cup Bert Sone
Michael Pook Memorial Allotments Cup Peter Besley
Sid Lane Memorial Trophy Marilyn Turner & David Bryant
Banksian Medal Peter Besley
NVS Medal Bert Sone