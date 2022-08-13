Hundreds of runners took part in the 300th Parkrun at Apex Park in Highbridge on Saturday (August 13th).

A total of 256 people ran, jogged or walked around the Parkrun course from Apex Park to Burnham-On-Sea seafront and back, pictured here.

Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun started on 20th June 2015. Since then, 11,899 participants have completed 76,925 parkruns covering a total distance of 384,625 km, including 13,062 new Personal Bests. A total of 694 individuals have also volunteered 6,717 times.

Reg Huxtable, Co-Event Director, pictured above with organisers, says: “We owe this success to an extraordinary and dedicated core team, who have managed the parkrun from the first event in June 2015.”

“Assisting along the way have been an incredible number of volunteers, who despite weather and conditions, regularly support us week after week.”

“We have to thank all our original sponsors, but in particular the help and support we have received from the staff of Sedgemoor District Council’s Parks department.”

“They have been attentive to our needs throughout this journey, providing the essentials to ensure our success.”

“Lastly to all those who have taken part, visitors and local residents alike. We trust that our event has helped our participants both mentally and physically, their wellbeing and health.”

“We like to emphasise that Parkrun is not a race, and is for anybody to run, or walk, the 5km distance. Our youngest participant was aged 4 (the youngest allowed to do the 5km distance), and the oldest aged over 85.”

“It starts at Apex Park every Saturday at 9am. Anyone can turn up, it is free to participate, but you need to register first with Parkrun at the Pparkrun website to get your own personal barcode number. It relies on the support of volunteers, with many different roles for anyone who does not want to do the 5km.”