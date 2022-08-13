A new Somerset award has been launched to celebrate people or groups that have made their communities more resilient.

Nominations are now invited from Somerset residents, for groups or individuals that have made a difference in helping their community: for example, local flood groups, councillors who can be counted on to think ahead, or someone who has helped to make sure vulnerable people can get help in an emergency.

The event is being organised by the Somerset Prepared partnership, which includes the Somerset Local Authorities’ Civil Contingencies Unit, Environment Agency, Avon and Somerset Police, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue, Somerset Rivers Authority, Somerset Rotary, SWAST, Spark, Red Cross and Safe South West.

The winner of the first Somerset Community Resilience Award will be announced at the 2022 Somerset Community Resilience Day on October 13th at West Monkton Village Hall.

Somerset County Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts, Lead Member for Communities, says: “The last two years have shown us all how important our community emergency volunteers are. Quietly working away, these people are busy keeping our Somerset towns and villages safe, no matter what happens. As we face issues such as climate change, emergency preparedness is more important than ever.”

Councillor Smith-Roberts will sit on the award panel that selects the winner, alongside David Welch from Rotary International and Annie Maw, Lord-Lieutenant for Somerset. The winner will receive a large hamper of Somerset produce worth more than £100.

The Community Resilience Day features presentations, workshops and interactive equipment demos. Sessions will showcase established community groups as well as newer organisations such as the Somerset Water Action Network (SWAN) and cover subjects like climate change adaptation and food resilience. The event is free, with a buffet lunch included.

David Welch from Somerset’s Rotary Club adds: “The Resilience Day is a chance for communities to get together and share knowledge and experience, hear inspiring speakers, and participate in hands-on workshops. We can’t stop emergencies from happening, but we can do a lot to plan and prepare for when they occur.”

The event will run from 10am – 4pm, with presentations in the morning and workshops in the afternoon. Participants can come for the whole or part of the day, with registration on Eventbrite here.

To find out more or nominate someone for the Somerset Community Resilience Award, see the Somerset Prepared website http://www.somersetprepared.org.uk/