The company that provides water supplies to the Burnham-On-Sea area says it is “carefully monitoring the weather situation due to below-average rainfall and lower reservoir levels” as the record hot, dry summer continues.

But Bristol Water – which supplies tap water across Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, the Huntspills, Brean, Brent Knoll and Brean – says it “does not expect any hosepipe bans or water supply restrictions.”

A spokesperson for Bristol Water added last night: “This is due to our current reservoir storage and how together we’re all reducing the amount of water we use.”

“We are carefully monitoring the situation due to below average rainfall this year and lower reservoir levels compared to normal.”

“Rainfall in July was 41% of the average level, with no significant rainfall in August so far.” ”We do not anticipate the need for any hosepipe bans or water supply restrictions in the Bristol Water supply area this year.”

“Thanks to our forward planning and the flexibility in our water network, we can balance our stored resources in a way that helps us manage supplies during drier conditions like those we’re currently experiencing.”

Today’s Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast will see temperatures of 33°C (91.4°F) with a Met Office amber warning for ‘extreme heat’ in force through to Sunday evening.

Parts of the south west region were offically declared ‘drought areas’ on Friday, but the Burnham-On-Sea area is fortunately not one of them.