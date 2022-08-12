The company that provides water supplies to the Burnham-On-Sea area says it is “carefully monitoring the weather situation due to below-average rainfall and lower reservoir levels” as the record hot, dry summer continues.
But Bristol Water – which supplies tap water across Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, the Huntspills, Brean, Brent Knoll and Brean – says it “does not expect any hosepipe bans or water supply restrictions.”
A spokesperson for Bristol Water added last night: “This is due to our current reservoir storage and how together we’re all reducing the amount of water we use.”
“We are carefully monitoring the situation due to below average rainfall this year and lower reservoir levels compared to normal.”
“Rainfall in July was 41% of the average level, with no significant rainfall in August so far.”
”We do not anticipate the need for any hosepipe bans or water supply restrictions in the Bristol Water supply area this year.”
“Thanks to our forward planning and the flexibility in our water network, we can balance our stored resources in a way that helps us manage supplies during drier conditions like those we’re currently experiencing.”
Today’s Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast will see temperatures of 33°C (91.4°F) with a Met Office amber warning for ‘extreme heat’ in force through to Sunday evening.
Parts of the south west region were offically declared ‘drought areas’ on Friday, but the Burnham-On-Sea area is fortunately not one of them.
The water firm adds: “Most of our water comes from either rivers or reservoirs with a small proportion – about 15% – coming from underground sources, such as wells, springs and boreholes.”
“Bristol Water operates four major reservoirs – Chew Valley Lake, Blagdon Lake, Cheddar and Barrow – the total combined reservoir storage capacity is around 38 billion litres. This is enough to fill Wembley ten times over.”
“We also take water from the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal and this source helps us manage our reservoir levels.”
“We take our responsibility for preserving the water environment very seriously and we know our customers do too. Our water resources – reservoirs, rivers or other water sources – support the wildlife, habitats and species that rely on water directly or indirectly.”
The company adds: “Thank you for being careful with your water use. Water is a precious resource we all rely on. We always ask customers to use water carefully and wisely.”
“We’re offering a free water butt to everyone who signs up for a free water meter for a limited time this summer. With one, you can collect rainwater and use it every time you water your plants or wash your car – more details here.”