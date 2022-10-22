The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Sunday).

It says a band of heavy rain will move northwards through the morning, followed by scattered heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

“Further heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible during Sunday evening and night, easing later.”

”10-20 mm of rain is likely in 1 to 3 hours in many areas, with 30 mm in a few places through the morning.”

”However, where thunderstorms occur during the afternoon, evening and overnight, there is a small chance of 20-30 mm falling within an hour and as much as 60 mm in 2-3 hours, along with lightning and a chance of gusty winds and hail.”

