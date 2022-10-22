Large crowds headed into Burnham-On-Sea town centre today (Saturday, October 22nd) for the autumn food festival.

Despite ocasional heavy rain, the town’s 20th food festival still attracted large numbers of spectators. A total of 112 stalls were set up, offering a wide variety of food and drink from across the region.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, pictured, co-organisers of eat:Burnham, said they were “delighted” with how it had gone.

Bev told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s always wonderful to bring so many people together in our hometown to fill the streets with happy visitors and residents with busy shops and cafes bustling and for everyone to get a great day’s trade.”

“It’s always a pleasure to work in Burnham-On-Sea and we look forward to ten more happy years!”

“We have seen some interesting weather in Burnham but the showers definitely didn’t dampen the spirits and the crowds were still pretty big – we are very pleased with the football and it was great to see so many ‘sold out’ signs.”

There were also fairground rides outside the Victoria Hotel plus a DJ and street music. An outside bar was also set up outside The Ritz Social Club to coincide with its own cider festival.