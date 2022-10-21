Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Cider and Music Festival is underway this weekend, offering visitors a great line-up of music and drink.

The Burnham Cider & Music Festival takes place at The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street from Friday October 21st to Sunday October 23rd.

It features a wide range of mainly local ciders, and it compliments the Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival on Saturday.

Paul Hale, General Manager at the Ritz, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This festival features a great range of farmhouse ciders – there is music all weekend starting on Friday at 7pm and it will be free entry all weekend with all welcome.”

Friday’s music from 7pm features The Lampellys and Vermin. Saturday’s line-up includes 1pm: Borderline, 2pm: The Understairs, 3pm: Illingworth, 4pm: Andy Romoff, 5pm: Tim Dean, 6pm Citrus Fox. From 7.30pm: The Lampellys, Six Machine. Sunday’s music from 2.30pm features The Cider Club Jammers.

Pictured: The cider festival at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club