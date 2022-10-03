Final tickets are on sale for West Huntspill Players’ “murderously funny” comedy play called ‘The Game’s Afoot’, which is set to be performed this month.

The hilarious play will be held on October 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th at West Huntspill’s Balliol Hall in Church Road.

“West Huntspill Players are pleased to be performing a murderously funny whodunit “The Game’s Afoot” or ‘Holmes for the Holidays’ by Ken Ludwig,” says director June Jenkins.

“William Gillette, star of the West End stage, invites his fellow cast members to join him on Christmas Eve at his Isle of Wight mansion. Little do they know that William is planning to investigate a murder – who was murdered and who does he suspect?”

The cast includes Shaun Durkin, Judith James, Matthew Taylor, Clare Virgo, Greg Fear, Jacqui Strong, Tania Leigh, Jessie Maddox and Alastair Murray.

The production team include June Jenkins, Jo Mockridge, Larry Bennett, Christian Durkin, Nick Gardner, Janet Holderness, David Virgo, Alastair Murray, Mary Parish, Wendy Salter, David Jenkins and John Lamb, Jill Woolley and June Jenkins.

The shows start each night at 7.45pm with doors opening at 7pm. Ticket prices are £8 on all nights and can be booked online via www.westhuntspillplayers. org.uk