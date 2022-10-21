Burnham-On-Sea’s food festival returns to the town centre today (Saturday 22nd October) for its 10th anniversary event.

eat:Burnham-On-Sea features over 100 food and drink producers stretching from Victoria Street to the Methodist and Baptist Churches.

Co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds said: “It has been a real pleasure building eat:Burnham-On-Sea up over the past 10 years and for this 20th edition we are showcasing some of the region’s best producers alongside the brilliant businesses in the town centre.”

“When we started the festival in 2012 we wanted to create something in our hometown that brought people together to meet primary producers.”

“This has grown steadily and expanded to be 32 times award-winning festivals in 19 towns and this winter we will deliver our 100th.”

Road closures:

Several roads in Burnham will be closed from 7am to 7pm to allow the stalls to be set up and dismantled safely — the organisers ask you to remove your vehicle before the closure goes in:

Victoria Street – Ritz to College Street

Process Street – the Theatre to Victoria Street

Chapel Street – entire length

Regent Street – George Street to High Street

George Street is exit and entry via Regent Street only

High Street – Regent Street to Cross Street

College Street – John Street to Oxford Street