Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s Carnival have appealed for more volunteers to come forward to help with marshalling at next month’s event.

Marshalls are required for Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2022, which this year takes place on Monday November 7th.

A Carnival spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are in great need of volunteers for marshalling – the minimum age is 18, they are needed on the night from 5pm-10pm or 11pm.”

“Food is provided before and after the carnival. Experience is helpful but not essential. Any help is gratefully appreciated.”

Anyone wishing to help can contact Brad Loveridge via email at bradley.loveridge@hboscarnival.org



Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2022