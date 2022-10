A steady stream of visitors headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Saturday (October 22nd) for a craft fair.

The free event was the first of a series of craft fairs at the theatre being planned by regional organisation Bluebell Events. Stalls ranged from jewellery and candles to local photographs.

A spokesperson for the organisers said the event had been a “great success” and added that further craft fairs are planned in Burnham next year.