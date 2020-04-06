Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean beaches have been mostly quiet as residents and would-be visitors continue to be urged to stay away due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

These drone photos of Burnham beach on Sunday (April 5th) show there were quiet scenes, with most people heeding the Government guidelines and not venturing out except for excercise and essential shopping.

Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean beaches were far quieter than normal for the time of year. Those dog walkers and local residents taking exercise have been adhering to social distancing measures.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that it is “mission-critical” to follow social distancing rules to protect the NHS and slow the spread of Coronavirus.

“The more people follow the rules then the faster we will all be through this,” he said, after national media reports of packed public parks in London and elsewhere.

With more fine weather exepcted this week, Police and council bosses have repeated the warning that it is essential that the public is not tempted to travel.

Avon and Somerset Police said there had been few breaches of the guidelines across the force area over the weekend. Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cullen said on Sunday evening (April 5th): “We have over the whole weekend only had to issue four fixed penalty notices. That’s despite significant numbers of the general public reporting breaches to us and we would encourage the public to still do that, but it does appear the vast majority of the public are complying with the government directions.”

Police add: “Please don’t head out to beaches, beauty spots or picnics. Instead, ask yourself ‘Is my journey really essential?’ because other lives may depend on it. Each time we go out we risk virus spreading or infection. Enjoy the weekend – at home.”

The government’s guidelines state people should stay at home except to buy food or medicines, or to go to work. The advice also allows for limited exercise near your home, and if you go out, to stay 2m (6ft) away from other people at all times. Police have powers to fine people who gather in groups or refuse to leave. The full advice can be found here.

John Turner, Chief Executive of Visit Somerset, urged visitors to stay away: “This is a difficult message for someone in my position to be giving, but these are difficult times. I know it’s disappointing and hugely tough on businesses, but there will be plenty of time to come and visit us and explore our great county. Now is not the time. We have to protect our NHS, our key workers and our county.”

Photos: By Air / Mike Casey and Burnham-On-Sea.com contributors