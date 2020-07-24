Somerset’s five local authorities are undertaking a joint business survey to assess the impacts of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the economy.

Prepared with input from stakeholders across the county, including the Somerset Chamber of Commerce and Federation of Small Businesses, the survey will provide vital intelligence to help support local business response and recovery work.

Businesses can relate the challenges they are facing and are likely to face in the coming months and years.

Armed with this feedback, the councils will be better placed to help businesses get the support they need and help Somerset’s economy and communities recover as swiftly and as fully as possible.

Businesses can be reassured that their data will not be shared beyond Somerset’s local authorities and all responses will be completely anonymised.

The survey asks businesses how their workforce has been impacted, how the way they work has been affected, what are the specific challenges or opportunities, how they feel about their future, and what support they most need.

This survey forms part of a package of intelligence gathering being undertaken by Somerset’s five local authorities on the business and labour market impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, working in partnership with business leaders and stakeholders across the county.

The survey can be accessed online here, closing on 14 August.