Dog owners in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being encouraged to support ‘Hospice Hounds’, St Margaret’s Hospice Care’s new, fun and virtual contest where you can show off your dog or puppy whilst raising funds for your local hospice.

With three categories to choose from, all your lovely pooches have a great chance of being crowned the canine champion of their age category.

The winner of each category will win a special rosette your pooch can wear with pride.

This virtual dog contest is calling all proud owners to send in a photograph of your beloved dog and, if you can, give a donation to the hospice.

All entries will then be posted in an album of their category on our Facebook page and it’s time to vote! The winner is the photo of the pooch with the most likes or loves. Entries will close at 9am on Monday 10 August 2020.

All money raised from this event will go towards the care of our patients and their families. St Margaret’s Hospice cared for 4,900 people across Somerset affected by a variety of life-limiting illnesses last year. The charity needs to raise in excess of £12m each year to deliver its range of care and support.

Kara Frampton, area fundraising manager at St Margaret’s Hospice Care, says: “Join in with our virtual fun, from Pawsome Pups to Oldie Goldies, let’s celebrate our dogs this summer and you’ll be helping to raise vital funds for our charity. By donating £10, you could be helping towards to cost of books to support a recently bereaved child.”

For more information and how to enter the Hospice Hounds competition visit www.st-margarets-hospice.org. uk/hospice-hounds